Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 185,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $492.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.76. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

