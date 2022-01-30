Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.68 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.