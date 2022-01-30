Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $516.83 Million Investment in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,693,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,826,000. Traeger makes up about 2.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 21.01% of Traeger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,729,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89. Traeger Inc has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

