Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $360.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.40 and a 200-day moving average of $330.06. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $224.82 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

