Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 412.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 71.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,461,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

