Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 308 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $100,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,579 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $138.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

