Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $66.32 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

