Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,787,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $624.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.62 and its 200-day moving average is $620.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

