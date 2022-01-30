Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.56 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

