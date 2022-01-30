Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

