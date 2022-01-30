Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 832,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.72 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

