Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 231 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $373.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

