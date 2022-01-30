Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,871 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

