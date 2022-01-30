Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 59 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.17.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $317.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.55 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.23 and its 200 day moving average is $344.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.