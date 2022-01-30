Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $67.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

