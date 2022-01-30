Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

