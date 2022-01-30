Oppenheimer Weighs in on Monro, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Monro has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 993.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2,244.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

