Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 865.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 48,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

