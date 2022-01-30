Oraichain Token Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.31 or 0.00011478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $186,371.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oraichain Token Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

