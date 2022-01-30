Orchid Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $169.37 million and $21.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108533 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

