Origin Sport Hits 24-Hour Volume of $123,498.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $123,498.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00094889 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

