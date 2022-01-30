Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $111.87. 857,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,396. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.