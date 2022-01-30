Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Short Interest Update

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS RNGTF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 19,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

