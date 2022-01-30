PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.70. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.66. 1,850,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,236. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

