Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

