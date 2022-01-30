Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,063,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 481,320 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 143,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

