Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0009

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $523,051.22 and $192,215.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00028633 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

