Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Patrick Industries worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.