Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

