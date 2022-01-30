Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $$17.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Peoples Financial has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

