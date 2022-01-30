Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PBT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 179,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,562. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

