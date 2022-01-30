Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 5,973 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.6% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,851,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $545,044,000 after buying an additional 383,700 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

