Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

