Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PGENY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. Pigeon has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

