PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Up 264.5% in January

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 264.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PGP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 63,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,332. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.