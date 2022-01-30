Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 12493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Specifically, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pinterest by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pinterest by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 31.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinterest by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

