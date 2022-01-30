Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

FBNC opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

