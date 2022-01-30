Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $215.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $119.07 and a 12-month high of $222.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.66.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

