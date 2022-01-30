Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 919,618 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the second quarter worth $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.