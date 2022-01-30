Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $75.43 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.