Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Plexus traded as low as $73.03 and last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 332248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

