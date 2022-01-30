Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Polaris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 929,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,279,000 after purchasing an additional 140,161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Polaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PII opened at $112.24 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

