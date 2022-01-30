PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Update

PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PONO Capital stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. PONO Capital has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.00.

About PONO Capital

Pono Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Corp. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

