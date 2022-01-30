Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) versus Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Critical Comparison

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Poshmark and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 8 5 0 2.38 Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $34.36, indicating a potential upside of 135.69%. Coupang has a consensus price target of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 142.37%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Poshmark.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -28.49% -10.41% -5.70% Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Coupang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 4.28 $16.84 million ($1.63) -8.94 Coupang $11.97 billion 2.77 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Poshmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

