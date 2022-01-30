PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,599.00

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $103,599.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

