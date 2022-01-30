Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Shares Down 1.1%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)’s share price was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.38 and last traded at $93.38. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRBZF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.