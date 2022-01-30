Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 150 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $40,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in RingCentral by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

