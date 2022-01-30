Primecap Management Co. CA Has $54.48 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $54,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

