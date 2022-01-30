Primecap Management Co. CA Has $63.61 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.20% of MongoDB worth $63,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $373.05 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.86 and a 200-day moving average of $456.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

