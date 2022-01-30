Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

